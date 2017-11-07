Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:12, 11 May 2018 Friday
Health & Environment
Update: 16:37, 11 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
WHO ready to deploy Ebola vaccines to DRC
WHO ready to deploy Ebola vaccines to DRC

World Health Organization concerned about potential regional spread of deadly virus

World Bulletin / News Desk

The World Health Organization (WHO) has a total of 300,000 doses of Ebola disease vaccines in stock which can be deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the green light from the DRC government to begin vaccination process, the WHO deputy director-general said on Friday.

There have been two confirmed cases of the Ebola virus disease in the DRC, WHO Deputy Director-General of Emergency Preparedness and Response Emergency Preparedness and Response Peter Salama told Anadolu Agency in Geneva on Friday.

"It is an experimental vaccine that has to be kept between negative 60 and negative 80 [degrees] Celsius. But, you can imagine in rural DRC where there is not even electricity, it is not easy thing to do," he said.

Salama also expressed concern over the risk of regional spread of the disease, in nine neighboring countries.

This is the DRC’s ninth Ebola outbreak since the discovery of the virus in the country in 1976.

Ebola caused global alarm in 2014 when the world's worst outbreak began in West Africa, killing more than 11,300 people and infecting an estimated 28,600 as it swept through Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.



Related ebola drc
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Health & Environment News
WHO ready to deploy Ebola vaccines to DRC
WHO ready to deploy Ebola vaccines to DRC

World Health Organization concerned about potential regional spread of deadly virus
Turkish doctors volunteer in Uganda
Turkish doctors volunteer in Uganda

Doctors Worldwide provides orthopaedic training to health personnel
Turkish researcher designs 'life-saving' medical device
Turkish researcher designs 'life-saving' medical device

People suffering from advanced cardiac or pulmonary insufficiency to benefit from device made at university in Izmir
Dramatic action needed on climate change
Dramatic action needed on climate change

The 12-day technical talks are focused on hammering out an "operating manual" for the landmark 2015 Paris climate pact, which calls for capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and 1.5C if possible.
Circulatory system disease main cause of death
Circulatory system disease main cause of death

Some 165,000 people died due to circulatory system diseases in 2017, according to country's statistical authority
Novartis to inject 100 mn into malaria drug research
Novartis to inject $100 mn into malaria drug research

There were some 216 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2016, an increase of five million from the year before, according to the World Health Organization.
Turkey to expand cataract surgeries in Africa
Turkey to expand cataract surgeries in Africa

Cataract surgeries project to be expanded in scope to include fight against fistula
Turkey to perform 1 mln cataract surgeries in Africa
Turkey to perform 1 mln cataract surgeries in Africa

Turkey to create an automatic control system to keep records of African patients, Health Ministry official says
Diphtheria outbreak kills 84 in Yemen
Diphtheria outbreak kills 84 in Yemen

Ibb and al-Hodeidah provinces are the hardest-hit by the disease  
Turkish doctors changing lives in Africa
Turkish doctors changing lives in Africa

Association of the Friends of Africa provides health and humanitarian services all over the African continent
UN food body official keen to cooperate with Turkey
UN food body official keen to cooperate with Turkey

Food and Agriculture Organization representative praises professionalism of Turkish government
Climate change may see 143M displaced
Climate change may see 143M displaced

People will move from vulnerable to more viable areas within their countries, report says  
World water conference starts after dire UN warning
World water conference starts after dire UN warning

The conference opened hours after the United Nations issued its 2018 World Water Development Report warning that about 3.6 billion people, or half the world's population, already live in areas where water can be scarce at least one month a year.
Study challenges 'healthy but obese' theory
Study challenges 'healthy but obese' theory

While it is generally accepted that being overweight increases a person's disease risk, some researchers have recently suggested that carrying extra weight does not actually boost death rates for some, particularly the elderly.
Bird flu found on Netherlands farm
Bird flu found on Netherlands farm

29,000 ducks will be culled by Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority
EU urges Germany to introduce air pollution toll
EU urges Germany to introduce air pollution toll

After a top court last month ruled driving bans in some city zones for the most polluting diesel vehicles were legal, German commuters, politicians, environmentalists and the mighty car industry have been exchanging blows over potential blanket exclusions.

News

46,000 children forced to flee amid violence in DRC
46 000 children forced to flee amid violence in DRC

Ugandan military says over 100 extremists killed in DRC
Ugandan military says over 100 extremists killed in DRC

400,000 Congolese children risk starvation, UNICEF says
400 000 Congolese children risk starvation UNICEF says

Congo, Uganda sign cross-border oil deal
Congo Uganda sign cross-border oil deal

Deforestation in DRC threatens climate, wildlife
Deforestation in DRC threatens climate wildlife

DRC police arrest 14 anti-Kabila protestors
DRC police arrest 14 anti-Kabila protestors

WHO confirms end of latest Congolese Ebola outbreak
WHO confirms end of latest Congolese Ebola outbreak

DR Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak
DR Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak

DRC neighbors step up efforts to prevent Ebola spread
DRC neighbors step up efforts to prevent Ebola spread

WHO eyes vaccine trial for Ebola-hit DR Congo
WHO eyes vaccine trial for Ebola-hit DR Congo

Ebola outbreak declared in northeast DR Congo: WHO
Ebola outbreak declared in northeast DR Congo WHO

Tests rule out Ebola in Liberia
Tests rule out Ebola in Liberia






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 