Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:12, 11 May 2018 Friday
Middle East
Update: 16:58, 11 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
UN: April 'deadliest month' for Yemen civilians in 2018
UN: April 'deadliest month' for Yemen civilians in 2018

6 civilians killed and 57 injured in first week of May, says UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokeswoman

World Bulletin / News Desk

April was the deadliest month this year so far with a "sharp" increase in civilian casualties in Yemen with more than 230 deaths, UN warned Friday.

"The month of April was the deadliest month for civilians in Yemen so far this year, with a sharp increase in casualties. At least 236 civilians were killed and 238 injured in Yemen in April -- a total of 474 civilian casualties, well over double the 180 civilian casualties documented in March this year," said Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Speaking at a news conference in Geneva, Shamdasani said six civilians were killed and 57 injured in the first week of May, warning that heavy death toll in the country continued in May as well.

"We are deeply concerned about the sharp increase in civilian casualties and call, again, on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law," she said.

According to UN, a total of at least 6,385 civilians have been killed, and 10,047 injured since the start of the Yemeni conflict in March 2015.

"The vast majority of these 10,185 civilian casualties were as a result of airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Coalition," she said.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and chaos since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as Iranian proxies -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.



Related yemen UN
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Iraqi Turkmen Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches
Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches

Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

6 individuals, 3 entities added to OFAC list
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump

Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
UN chief calls on Israel Iran to halt hostilities
UN chief calls on Israel, Iran to halt hostilities

Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel

White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal  
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage

News

UN chief calls on Israel, Iran to halt hostilities
UN chief calls on Israel Iran to halt hostilities

UN report claims mass air raid casualties
UN report claims mass air raid casualties

Monsoons threaten thousands of Rohingya refugees
Monsoons threaten thousands of Rohingya refugees

UN warns of disease following deadly floods
UN warns of disease following deadly floods

Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children

UN's Yemen envoy arrives in Muscat to meet Houthis
UN's Yemen envoy arrives in Muscat to meet Houthis

Presidential HQ in Yemen’s Sanaa hit by airstrikes
Presidential HQ in Yemen s Sanaa hit by airstrikes

Yemen gov’t slams UAE troop dispatch on Socotra island
Yemen gov t slams UAE troop dispatch on Socotra island

Yemen: Gov’t forces make gains in rebel stronghold
Yemen Gov t forces make gains in rebel stronghold

Egypt calls for political solution to Yemeni conflict
Egypt calls for political solution to Yemeni conflict

Coalition forces strike Houthi sites in Yemen's capital
Coalition forces strike Houthi sites in Yemen's capital






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 