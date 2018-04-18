Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:12, 11 May 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 17:13, 11 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby, credit agencies
Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby, credit agencies

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says credit rating agencies try to drive Turkey into a corner

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president on Friday blasted the interest rate lobby and international credit rating agencies for trying to derail the country's economy.

"We’re not interested in Turkey's enemies, who are hiding behind currency rate speculators, the interest rate lobby, or credit rating agencies. These are not our concern," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) Conference Hall.

Erdogan said they tried to drive Turkey into a corner while using the country's production, employment rate, and exports.

He added that some are working to paint the fluctuations in the global economy as signs of impending doom.

Erdogan also criticized the international credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, saying it has no authority to evaluate Turkey.

On May 2 S&P downgraded Turkey's sovereign credit rating from BB/B with a stable outlook to BB-/B.

The president again touted Turkey's banner economic growth last year of 7.4 percent.

"We are aware that Turkey cannot grow only with its existing resources... Thus, we need to attract international investors to our country and encourage our investors to make new investments," Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey should aim for double-digit economic growth.



Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations

Binali Yildirim says Turkey will respond to Armenia's call to restore relations after seeing details on conditions
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack

Another soldier injured in southeastern Sirnak province
Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby credit agencies
Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby, credit agencies

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says credit rating agencies try to drive Turkey into a corner
Turkey affirms effort to continue fight against ISIL
Turkey affirms effort to continue fight against ISIL

Foreign Ministry confirms arrest of leading ISIL terrorist in Turkey as part of Iraq's operation on high ranking terrorists
Erdogan s UK visit to boost ties says British envoy
Erdogan’s UK visit to boost ties, says British envoy

British ambassador to Turkey says Turkish President’s visit to UK will boot cooperation between 2 countries
Afghan diplomat in Turkey rejects Amnesty s report
Afghan diplomat in Turkey rejects Amnesty’s report

Amnesty International’s claims 'does not reflect reality,' says Afghan consul general
Erdogan s party to reveal election candidates on May 25
Erdogan’s party to reveal election candidates on May 25

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party to announce its candidates for upcoming parliamentary elections on May 25
Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links
Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

Arrest warrants issued for 300 soldiers as part of investigation on Fetullah Terrorist Organization  
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country

Syrian refugees continue to return to their homeland under voluntary return program
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum

Annual Tatlidil Forum to be held on May 11-13
More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls
More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls

Turks living in Malta, Serbia and Moldova, for the first time, can vote for an election in their home country
More than 1 3M benefit from Turkish Red Crescent cards
More than 1.3M benefit from Turkish Red Crescent cards

New target is to reach 1.5M refugees in successful card-based aid program, says head of Turkey's Red Crescent
EU ambassador says Turkey very close to the bloc
EU ambassador says Turkey ‘very close’ to the bloc

Christian Berger, head of EU Delegation in Ankara, delivers message marking Europe Day   
Six candidates to run for Turkey's presidency
Six candidates to run for Turkey's presidency

Erdogan, Ince, Aksener, Demirtas, Karamollaoglu and Perincek are candidates, according to Supreme Election Board
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul

The five-day festival in Istanbul’s Yenikapi Square will revive celebrations indigenous to the Turkic world, Central Asia and Anatolia. 

News

Erdogan’s UK visit to boost ties, says British envoy
Erdogan s UK visit to boost ties says British envoy

Erdogan’s party to reveal election candidates on May 25
Erdogan s party to reveal election candidates on May 25

Turkey's Erdogan blasts French demands to change Quran
Turkey's Erdogan blasts French demands to change Quran

Erdogan: West cannot bear Turkey’s position in Balkans
Erdogan West cannot bear Turkey s position in Balkans

Erdogan slams int’l community’s apathy for Palestine
Erdogan slams int l community s apathy for Palestine

Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans
Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans

Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations

Turkey affirms effort to continue fight against ISIL
Turkey affirms effort to continue fight against ISIL

Afghan diplomat in Turkey rejects Amnesty’s report
Afghan diplomat in Turkey rejects Amnesty s report

Tesla to launch in Turkey this year
Tesla to launch in Turkey this year

70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country

German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey
German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 