Update: 17:27, 11 May 2018 Friday

Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

A soldier has been killed and another wounded during a counterterrorism operation in southeastern Turkey, a security source said Friday.

The source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the security forces had been running a counter-terror operation in the Bestler-Dereler region in Sirnak province.

During the operations, improvised explosives planted by the terrorist PKK detonated, injuring two Turkish soldiers.

The soldiers were rushed to Sirnak State Hospital, where one soldier succumbed to his wounds, sources said.

Anti-terror operations are ongoing in the region.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of 1,200 security personnel and civilians.