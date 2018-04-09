Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:12, 11 May 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 17:45, 11 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations

Binali Yildirim says Turkey will respond to Armenia's call to restore relations after seeing details on conditions

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday expressed willingness to consider Armenia's will to re-establish diplomatic relations.

Yildirim's remarks came after a question on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on May 9 that “Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic ties with Turkey without preconditions.”

“If Armenia is leaving behind its years of hostile stance against Turkey, its threat against our territorial integrity, negative attitude towards our borders, leaving behind everything and wanting to open a new page, then we will see the details regarding this and respond accordingly,” Yildirim said.

He reaffirmed Turkey's determination to “increase its friends and decrease the number of its foes,” and said: "We do not desire to be hostile with anyone, especially our neighbors."

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Armenia have been strained over Armenia’s “genocide” allegations.

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia in 1915 occurred after some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Ankara does not accept the alleged "genocide" but acknowledges there were casualties on both sides during World War I.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as “genocide” but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy for both sides.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to tackle the issue.



Related Turkey Binali Yildirim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations

Binali Yildirim says Turkey will respond to Armenia's call to restore relations after seeing details on conditions
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack

Another soldier injured in southeastern Sirnak province
Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby credit agencies
Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby, credit agencies

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says credit rating agencies try to drive Turkey into a corner
Turkey affirms effort to continue fight against ISIL
Turkey affirms effort to continue fight against ISIL

Foreign Ministry confirms arrest of leading ISIL terrorist in Turkey as part of Iraq's operation on high ranking terrorists
Erdogan s UK visit to boost ties says British envoy
Erdogan’s UK visit to boost ties, says British envoy

British ambassador to Turkey says Turkish President’s visit to UK will boot cooperation between 2 countries
Afghan diplomat in Turkey rejects Amnesty s report
Afghan diplomat in Turkey rejects Amnesty’s report

Amnesty International’s claims 'does not reflect reality,' says Afghan consul general
Erdogan s party to reveal election candidates on May 25
Erdogan’s party to reveal election candidates on May 25

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party to announce its candidates for upcoming parliamentary elections on May 25
Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links
Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

Arrest warrants issued for 300 soldiers as part of investigation on Fetullah Terrorist Organization  
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country

Syrian refugees continue to return to their homeland under voluntary return program
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum

Annual Tatlidil Forum to be held on May 11-13
More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls
More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls

Turks living in Malta, Serbia and Moldova, for the first time, can vote for an election in their home country
More than 1 3M benefit from Turkish Red Crescent cards
More than 1.3M benefit from Turkish Red Crescent cards

New target is to reach 1.5M refugees in successful card-based aid program, says head of Turkey's Red Crescent
EU ambassador says Turkey very close to the bloc
EU ambassador says Turkey ‘very close’ to the bloc

Christian Berger, head of EU Delegation in Ankara, delivers message marking Europe Day   
Six candidates to run for Turkey's presidency
Six candidates to run for Turkey's presidency

Erdogan, Ince, Aksener, Demirtas, Karamollaoglu and Perincek are candidates, according to Supreme Election Board
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul

The five-day festival in Istanbul’s Yenikapi Square will revive celebrations indigenous to the Turkic world, Central Asia and Anatolia. 

News

Turkish premier vows to improve work safety
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety

Turkey: President's candidacy filed with election board
Turkey President's candidacy filed with election board

Turkish premier leaves for Spain
Turkish premier leaves for Spain

Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean
Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean

Presidential system will make us stronger
Presidential system will make us stronger

Turkish PM urges US, Russia to avoid tensions on Syria
Turkish PM urges US Russia to avoid tensions on Syria

Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby, credit agencies
Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby credit agencies

Turkey affirms effort to continue fight against ISIL
Turkey affirms effort to continue fight against ISIL

Afghan diplomat in Turkey rejects Amnesty’s report
Afghan diplomat in Turkey rejects Amnesty s report

Tesla to launch in Turkey this year
Tesla to launch in Turkey this year

70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country
70 more Syrians in Turkey return to their country

German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey
German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 