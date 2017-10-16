Myanmar police, civilians killed in border town attacks

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least two police officers and a number of civilians were killed Saturday in an attack in a remote town in Myanmar near the border with China, according to officials.
The ethnic rebel group Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said they launched surprise attacks on three military outposts near and in Muse, a major trading town in northeastern Shan state, earlier in the day.
The group said in a press release on its Facebook page that the attacks were in response to the growing militarization in the region and heavy military offensives against their allies -- the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in northern Kachin state.
Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes as fighting between the military and KIA has escalated in Kachin state over the past few weeks.
“Deadly fighting occurred this morning,” said General Nyi Nyi Tun, director general of the Tatmadaw True News Information Team.
“Some including civilians were injured in the attacks,” he added, but declined to give details.
A staff member at a police station in Muse said two officers were found dead with gunshot wounds.
“One is our officer,” said the police officer, who asked not to be named as he was not authorized to speak about the attacks.
Sai Tun Ko Ko, a resident and member of ruling National league for Democracy (NLD) in Muse, said he witnessed rescue workers removing dead bodies after the fighting.
“I saw them carrying at least 14 bodies. Some were civilians. Some were militia members," he told Anadolu Agency by phone.
The TNLA, along with three allied ethnic rebel groups -- KIA, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Arakan Army (AA) -- attacked military checkpoints, police outposts and the 105th Mile Trade Zone in Muse in Shan state in November 2016.
ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy
Palestinian demonstrators converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
US ‘prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends’, says Secretary of State
International Finance Facility for Education aims to provide loans and grants for building schools and hiring teachers
Election is being held under shadow of economic crisis, refugee problems and political polarization
Turkish NGO provides course for American Muslims in Los Angeles
Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal
Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says