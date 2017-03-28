Worldbulletin News

Two Western tourists kidnapped in DRC
Two Western tourists kidnapped in DRC

Suspected militiamen ambush Britons, killing one of the park guards accompanying them

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two British tourists were kidnapped in Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, UN radio reported Friday.

It said the tourists were ambushed in the eastern province of North Kivu while returning to the city of Goma.

''They came from the Kibumba tourist site when their vehicle was ambushed. One of the park guards who accompanied the tourists was killed in the ambush, said Joel Wengamulay, the park's communications director, according to UN radio.

Condemning the attack against the tourists, he promised to provide more details on the incident while noting that investigations are ongoing.

A security officer in North Kivu, Lieutenant Juma Mbongo, said security organizations have begun hunting for the unidentified armed men. He said they have established that the tourists are British.

''We are doing everything possible to rescue the kidnapped tourists. We have not yet identified those who kidnapped them. We suspect that they are militiamen.''

Kidnapping and killings of both foreigners and game park workers is common in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A few months ago, two UN experts were killed by militiamen. Last month, five rangers and a driver were killed in an ambush in Virunga National Park.



