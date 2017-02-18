10:01, 12 May 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on May 12

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the final program of the UDEF 11th International Students Gathering at Halic Congress Center.

ERZINCAN – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend opening ceremony of multiple facilities and projects.

ISTANBUL - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet Arab journalists as part of the Istanbul Forum for Arab Journalists.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Iraqis will head to the polls on Saturday for the country’s first parliamentary election since 2014.​

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Turkey’s EU Minister and Chief Negotiator Omer Celik to give a speech at a panel titled "Post Brexit", along with Sir Alan Duncan, British minister of state for Europe and the Americas.

LONDON - Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to speak at the opening ceremony and a panel of the 7th Turkish-British Tatlidil Forum to be held in the English town of Reading.

LONDON -​ The annual Oxford Gulf & Arabian Peninsula Studies Forum organized by TRT World Research Center to take place in Oxford.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Palestinians continue their rallies near Gaza Strip’s eastern border on eve of 70th anniversary of Israel’s creation.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war and Assad regime attacks in war-torn country.