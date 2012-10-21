Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:53, 12 May 2018 Saturday
Iraq
10:26, 12 May 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat

Election is being held under shadow of economic crisis, refugee problems and political polarization

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqis began voting in the country’s first parliamentary election on Saturday since Iraq declared victory against the ISIL terrorist group.

Polling stations across the country, including the capital Baghdad and northern Iraq’s Kurdish region, opened at 07:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and will close at 7:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

Voters gathered at polling stations since early morning to cast their ballot.

The election sees more than 7,000 candidates compete for seats in Iraq’s 328-member national assembly.

Roughly 24 million Iraqis out of the country’s 37-million-strong population are registered to take part in the polls.

Saturday’s poll is the country’s first election since ISIL was decisively defeated late last year after overrunning much of northern and western Iraq in mid-2014 and are being held under the shadow of economic crisis, return of thousands of refugees, political polarization and security unrest.



Related Iraq election
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq s Kirkuk
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns

Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary

Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinian demonstrators converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes
US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes

US ‘prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends’, says Secretary of State
UN envoy launches 10B plan for global education
UN envoy launches $10B plan for global education

International Finance Facility for Education aims to provide loans and grants for building schools and hiring teachers
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat

Election is being held under shadow of economic crisis, refugee problems and political polarization
US Muslims attend Turkish language course
US Muslims attend Turkish language course

Turkish NGO provides course for American Muslims in Los Angeles
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Iraqi Turkmen Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches
Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches

Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

6 individuals, 3 entities added to OFAC list
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump

Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
UN chief calls on Israel Iran to halt hostilities
UN chief calls on Israel, Iran to halt hostilities

Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel

White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal  
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says

News

Arab journalists see Turkey's early polls ‘important’
Arab journalists see Turkey's early polls important

More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls
More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls

Lebanon's general election marred by violence
Lebanon's general election marred by violence

Hezbollah-Amal in lead from Sunday elections
Hezbollah-Amal in lead from Sunday elections

Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

Tunisians vote in 1st municipal polls since uprising
Tunisians vote in 1st municipal polls since uprising

ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq’s Kirkuk
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq s Kirkuk

Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches
Iraqi Turkmen Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches

Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

Voters in Iraq’s Kurd region have little faith in polls
Voters in Iraq s Kurd region have little faith in






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 