Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat

World Bulletin / News Desk
Iraqis began voting in the country’s first parliamentary election on Saturday since Iraq declared victory against the ISIL terrorist group.
Polling stations across the country, including the capital Baghdad and northern Iraq’s Kurdish region, opened at 07:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and will close at 7:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).
Voters gathered at polling stations since early morning to cast their ballot.
The election sees more than 7,000 candidates compete for seats in Iraq’s 328-member national assembly.
Roughly 24 million Iraqis out of the country’s 37-million-strong population are registered to take part in the polls.
Saturday’s poll is the country’s first election since ISIL was decisively defeated late last year after overrunning much of northern and western Iraq in mid-2014 and are being held under the shadow of economic crisis, return of thousands of refugees, political polarization and security unrest.
ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy
Palestinian demonstrators converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
US ‘prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends’, says Secretary of State
International Finance Facility for Education aims to provide loans and grants for building schools and hiring teachers
Election is being held under shadow of economic crisis, refugee problems and political polarization
Turkish NGO provides course for American Muslims in Los Angeles
Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal
Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says