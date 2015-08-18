Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:52, 12 May 2018 Saturday
Africa
Update: 11:34, 12 May 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Nigeria’s Buhari returns from London medical trip
Nigeria’s Buhari returns from London medical trip

President had renewed concerns over his health when he left for UK to consult with his doctor

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the capital late Friday following a three-day medical trip to the UK, according to his media office.

“President Buhari has returned to Abuja after undertaking a three-day trip to London. Mr. President was earlier scheduled to return tomorrow,” said Bashir Ahmad, a presidential spokesman, posting a video on Twitter showing Buhari disembarking from his presidential jet.

Buhari left Nigeria for the UK on Tuesday to see his doctor for undisclosed ailments, again prompting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to demand the 75-year-old president come clean about his health.

Buhari’s health has come under public scrutiny in the past two years after he spent months in London for undisclosed medical reasons in 2016 and 2017. Although he appears to be back in good health, his declaration to seek re-election next year has returned the issue to the spotlight.

His latest medical trip came as the country's health workers embarked on a nationwide strike to seek better working conditions, triggering criticism from the opposition and a segment of society.



Related nigeria Muhammadu Buhari
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq s Kirkuk
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns

Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary

Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinian demonstrators converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes
US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes

US ‘prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends’, says Secretary of State
UN envoy launches 10B plan for global education
UN envoy launches $10B plan for global education

International Finance Facility for Education aims to provide loans and grants for building schools and hiring teachers
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat

Election is being held under shadow of economic crisis, refugee problems and political polarization
US Muslims attend Turkish language course
US Muslims attend Turkish language course

Turkish NGO provides course for American Muslims in Los Angeles
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Iraqi Turkmen Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches
Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches

Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

6 individuals, 3 entities added to OFAC list
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump

Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
UN chief calls on Israel Iran to halt hostilities
UN chief calls on Israel, Iran to halt hostilities

Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel

White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal  
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says

News

Buhari's re-election bid kicks off Nigeria's presidential race
Buhari's re-election bid kicks off Nigeria's presidential race

Nigeria puts the brakes on W. African single currency
Nigeria puts the brakes on W African single currency

Nigeria: Fugitive corruption suspect ordered sacked
Nigeria Fugitive corruption suspect ordered sacked

Nigeria's Buhari gives 1st speech to nation since return
Nigeria's Buhari gives 1st speech to nation since return

Nigeria's absent Buhari says 'I'm making good progress'
Nigeria's absent Buhari says 'I'm making good progress'

Nigeria's acting leader, president meet in London
Nigeria's acting leader president meet in London

Seven killed in northeastern Nigerian blast
Seven killed in northeastern Nigerian blast

Eight killed in oil tankers' explosion in Nigeria
Eight killed in oil tankers' explosion in Nigeria

Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria

24 killed in twin suicide blasts in NE Nigeria
24 killed in twin suicide blasts in NE Nigeria

Nigerian court convicts top lawyer in corruption trial
Nigerian court convicts top lawyer in corruption trial

Nigerian president's US visit to focus on security, economy
Nigerian president's US visit to focus on security economy






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 