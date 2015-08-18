Update: 11:34, 12 May 2018 Saturday

Nigeria’s Buhari returns from London medical trip

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the capital late Friday following a three-day medical trip to the UK, according to his media office.

“President Buhari has returned to Abuja after undertaking a three-day trip to London. Mr. President was earlier scheduled to return tomorrow,” said Bashir Ahmad, a presidential spokesman, posting a video on Twitter showing Buhari disembarking from his presidential jet.

Buhari left Nigeria for the UK on Tuesday to see his doctor for undisclosed ailments, again prompting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to demand the 75-year-old president come clean about his health.

Buhari’s health has come under public scrutiny in the past two years after he spent months in London for undisclosed medical reasons in 2016 and 2017. Although he appears to be back in good health, his declaration to seek re-election next year has returned the issue to the spotlight.

His latest medical trip came as the country's health workers embarked on a nationwide strike to seek better working conditions, triggering criticism from the opposition and a segment of society.