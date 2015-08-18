Nigeria’s Buhari returns from London medical trip

World Bulletin / News Desk
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the capital late Friday following a three-day medical trip to the UK, according to his media office.
“President Buhari has returned to Abuja after undertaking a three-day trip to London. Mr. President was earlier scheduled to return tomorrow,” said Bashir Ahmad, a presidential spokesman, posting a video on Twitter showing Buhari disembarking from his presidential jet.
Buhari left Nigeria for the UK on Tuesday to see his doctor for undisclosed ailments, again prompting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to demand the 75-year-old president come clean about his health.
Buhari’s health has come under public scrutiny in the past two years after he spent months in London for undisclosed medical reasons in 2016 and 2017. Although he appears to be back in good health, his declaration to seek re-election next year has returned the issue to the spotlight.
His latest medical trip came as the country's health workers embarked on a nationwide strike to seek better working conditions, triggering criticism from the opposition and a segment of society.
ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy
Palestinian demonstrators converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
US ‘prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends’, says Secretary of State
International Finance Facility for Education aims to provide loans and grants for building schools and hiring teachers
Election is being held under shadow of economic crisis, refugee problems and political polarization
Turkish NGO provides course for American Muslims in Los Angeles
Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal
Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says