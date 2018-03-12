Update: 11:50, 12 May 2018 Saturday

Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

World Bulletin / News Desk

For the seventh Friday in a row, thousands of Palestinians converged on the Gaza Strip’s eastern border with Israel as part of ongoing rallies against the decades-long occupation.

At least one demonstrator was martyred and at least 731 others injured -- including ten in critical condition -- by Israeli troops stationed on the other side of the border, according to Palestinian officials.

Among the injured were 38 children, 12 women and 4 journalists, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, said in a statement. He said 146 people sustained injuries after being shot by live bullets.

Al-Qidra also said that Jabr Salem Abu Mustafa, a 40-year-old demonstrator, had been killed near the border after being shot in the chest near the southern city of Khan Younis.

Since the border rallies began on Mar. 30, at least 48 Palestinians have been martyred -- and hundreds more injured -- by cross-border Israeli army gunfire, according to the Health Ministry.

Protesters are demanding the right to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

The border rallies will culminate on May 15 (next Tuesday), which will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "The Catastrophe".