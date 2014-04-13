Macedonian president gets honorary doctorate in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Turkish university on Friday bestowed an honorary doctorate title on Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov.
Ivanov was awarded with the honorary title by Cumhuriyet University in central Sivas province.
Addressing a ceremony at the university's cultural center, Ivanov pointed to the relation between Macedonia and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.
“Ataturk had learnt the importance of existing together in Macedonia,” Ivanov said in his speech at a conference on Macedonia and Ataturk.
“Macedonia is the place which shaped his character and world view,” Ivanov said, adding, the country also fostered the ideas which lead to the birth of Turkish Republic.
Also speaking at the ceremony, Sivas Governor Davut Gul said the event would bolster the already good relations between Turkey and Macedonia.
“I believe that this honorary doctorate ceremony would lead to good works for the academicians of the two countries both in education and other areas,” Gul said.
