2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case

World Bulletin / News Desk
An Istanbul court on Friday released two former columnists from a shuttered daily linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) -- the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, a judicial official said.
Istanbul’s 13rd Heavy Penal Court ruled the release of Ali Bulac and Mehmet Ozdemir -- former columnists for the now defunct Zaman newspaper -- under judicial control and also ordered a travel ban for each.
The case tries 11 suspects, 4 of whom are in jail pending trial.
Among those in custody are Ibrahim Karayegen, Mumtazer Turkone, Ahmet Turan Alkan ve Mustafa Unal.
The court decided to hold the next hearings of the trial on June 7, 8.
Early in April, the chief public prosecutor urged the court to slap the suspects with jail term from seven to fifteen years over the charges of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, membership in armed terror group and helping a terrorist organization.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Turkey will continue to defend Palestinians, even if all other countries choose to remain silent, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Turkey's leading defense systems producer signs memorandum of understanding in Jordan
Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as 7th prime minister of Malaysia
West is disturbed by man who carries out economic development, deals with refugees and terror, says Bakir Izetbegovic
Early presidential, parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled to take place on June 24
Istanbul court also orders travel ban for Ali Bulac and Mehmet Ozdemir, former columnists for now defunct Zaman newspaper
Gjorge Ivanov receives doctorate title from central Sivas' Cumhuriyet University
Binali Yildirim says Turkey will respond to Armenia's call to restore relations after seeing details on conditions
Another soldier injured in southeastern Sirnak province
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says credit rating agencies try to drive Turkey into a corner
Foreign Ministry confirms arrest of leading ISIL terrorist in Turkey as part of Iraq's operation on high ranking terrorists
British ambassador to Turkey says Turkish President’s visit to UK will boot cooperation between 2 countries
Amnesty International’s claims 'does not reflect reality,' says Afghan consul general
Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party to announce its candidates for upcoming parliamentary elections on May 25
Arrest warrants issued for 300 soldiers as part of investigation on Fetullah Terrorist Organization
Syrian refugees continue to return to their homeland under voluntary return program