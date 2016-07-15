Update: 12:55, 12 May 2018 Saturday

'Turkish banks fully follow rules on money laundering'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish banks are "fully" compliant with international measures against money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the country's finance minister said on Friday.

Speaking at an event organized by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and the Banks Association of Turkey, Naci Agbal said Turkish banks are careful to abide by the rules and approaches of international institutions.

He said banks in Turkey decided to develop an action plan to fight illegal bets and gambling.

Agbal also praised Turkish banks' strong basic ratios, saying they also contribute to the country's economy.

"We also have strong ratios regarding our fiscal policy," Agbal said.