Today in History May 12

|1588
|King Henry III flees Paris after Henry of Guise triumphantly enters the city.
|1641
|The chief advisor to Charles I, Thomas Wentworth, is beheaded in the Tower of London
|1780
|Charleston, South Carolina falls to British forces.
|1851
|The Tule River War ends.
|1863
|With a victory at the Battle of Raymond, Mississippi, Union General Ulysses S. Grantcloses in on Vicksburg.
|1864
|Union General Benjamin Butler attacks Drewry's Bluff on the James River.
|1865
|The last land battle of the Civil war occurs at Palmito Ranch, Texas. It is a Confederate victory.
|1881
|Tunisia, in North Africa becomes a French protectorate.
|1885
|In the Battle of Batoche, French Canadians rebel against the Canadian government.
|1926
|The Airship Norge becomes the first vessel to fly over the North Pole.
|1932
|The body of Charles Lindbergh's baby is found.
|1935
|Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio by "Bill W.," a stockbroker, and "Dr. Bob S.," a heart surgeon.
|1940
|The Nazi conquest of France begins with the crossing Musee River.
|1942
|The Soviet Army launches its first major offensive of the war, taking Kharkov in the eastern Ukraine.
|1943
|Axis forces in North Africa surrender.
|1949
|The Berlin Blockade ends.
|1969
|Viet Cong sappers try unsuccessfully to overrun Landing Zone Snoopy in Vietnam.
|1975
|The U.S. merchant ship Mayaguez is seized by Cambodian forces.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.