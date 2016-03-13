Malaysia's Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss

World Bulletin / News Desk
Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak was hit with a travel ban Saturday as speculation mounted he was about to flee the country following his shock election loss, in a possible bid to avoid prosecution over a multi-billion-dollar scandal.
Later Saturday, Najib -- who has been under growing pressure from inside his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition since this week's landslide loss -- announced he was quitting as head of BN as well as its main party.
The coalition's defeat in the election at the hands of an alliance led by his one-time mentor Mahathir Mohamad amounted to a political earthquake, which toppled an increasingly authoritarian regime that had ruled the country for six decades.
At 92, Mahathir is the world's oldest state leader. The former autocrat previously served as prime minister for over two decades and was a BN stalwart.
But he came out of retirement and defected to the opposition in a bid to unseat Najib over allegations that huge sums were looted from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, which Najib set up and oversaw.
Since the opposition victory, Malaysia's king has agreed to pardon jailed top politician Anwar Ibrahim -- a former nemesis turned ally of Mahathir -- in a move that could pave the way for him to become premier. Senior members of his party said he was expected to be freed Tuesday.
ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy
Palestinian demonstrators converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
US ‘prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends’, says Secretary of State
International Finance Facility for Education aims to provide loans and grants for building schools and hiring teachers
Election is being held under shadow of economic crisis, refugee problems and political polarization
Turkish NGO provides course for American Muslims in Los Angeles
Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal
Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says