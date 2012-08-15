Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:51, 12 May 2018 Saturday
Economy
15:26, 12 May 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April
Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April

Automotive exports rise to $11.3 billion in first 4 months of 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

Automakers in Turkey produced 563,695 vehicles -- including automobiles, light commercial vehicles, and tractors -- in the first four months of 2018, according to the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) on Saturday.

Automotive production between January and April dropped two percent year-on-year, according to the monthly report.

The report revealed that automobile production slipped to 375,957, down six percent compared with the same period last year.

The overall auto sales market (including light trucks and other vehicles) were flat annually in January-April, standing around 236,804 with car sales rising two percent year-on-year to 177,418.

The sector's exports fell two percent to 461,495 in the first four months of 2018 compared with the same period last year.

However, the export value rose to $11.3 billion, up 20 percent year-on-year in the January-April period.



Related economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April
Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April

Automotive exports rise to $11.3 billion in first 4 months of 2018
Turkish banks fully follow rules on money laundering'
'Turkish banks fully follow rules on money laundering'

Finance Minister Naci Agbal says Turkish banks are careful to abide by rules of international institutions
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.09 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.2450
Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure
Sri Lanka sharply raises fuel prices under IMF pressure

This is the first fuel price increase in Sri Lanka since the ruling coalition came to power in 2015. Past fuel subsidy cuts sparked protests in the South Asian nation, but it is unclear how the public will react to the latest hike.
Asia markets energy firms rally with oil prices
Asia markets, energy firms rally with oil prices

While broadly expected, the president's announcement has helped light a fire under oil, with both main contracts now sitting at highs not seen since the end of November 2014 and speculation they could go even higher.
Turkey needs to boost production'
'Turkey needs to boost production'

Production needed to reduce inflation, says head of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up in opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up in opening session

BIST 100 climbs 0.45 pct while foreign currency rates rise
Turkey to not give up fiscal discipline
Turkey to not give up fiscal discipline

Ankara to reduce interest and exchange rate pressures, combat inflation more effectively
European bank revises up Turkey s 2018 growth forecast
European bank revises up Turkey’s 2018 growth forecast

Turkey's 2018 growth forecast up to 4.4. pct from 3.5 pct, according to European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.64 pct; foreign currency exchange rates rise against lira
Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump Asian stocks
Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump, Asian stocks climb

The US president announced in a tweet that he would make an announcement at 1800 GMT on whether or not to tear up the agreement with Tehran and reimpose painful sanctions that could cut off crude supplies.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day looking up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day looking up

BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady, while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates climb
Turkish Central Bank to provide forex liquidity
Turkish Central Bank to provide forex liquidity

Central Bank provides nearly $2.2B in liquidity to banks through reserve mechanism
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open

BIST 100 declines 0.02 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stays at 4.2490
Ethiopia ups textile sector in industrialization bid
Ethiopia ups textile sector in industrialization bid

18 international textile firms in industrial park in southern Ethiopia to expand operations
Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'
'Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'

Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says

News

Turkey: 'Economic developments after elections'

'Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'
Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'

HSBC’s pre-tax Q1 profits fall by 4 percent
HSBC s pre-tax Q1 profits fall by 4 percent

Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector
Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector

Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct this year
Turkey s economy to grow 4 7 pct this year

BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1
BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 