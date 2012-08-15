Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April

World Bulletin / News Desk
Automakers in Turkey produced 563,695 vehicles -- including automobiles, light commercial vehicles, and tractors -- in the first four months of 2018, according to the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) on Saturday.
Automotive production between January and April dropped two percent year-on-year, according to the monthly report.
The report revealed that automobile production slipped to 375,957, down six percent compared with the same period last year.
The overall auto sales market (including light trucks and other vehicles) were flat annually in January-April, standing around 236,804 with car sales rising two percent year-on-year to 177,418.
The sector's exports fell two percent to 461,495 in the first four months of 2018 compared with the same period last year.
However, the export value rose to $11.3 billion, up 20 percent year-on-year in the January-April period.
