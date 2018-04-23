UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns

World Bulletin / News Desk
The UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief inspector resigned on Saturday, the agency said, days after the U.S. pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.
Tero Varjoranta was responsible for the Iran nuclear deal program since 2013, the watchdog said in a statement, without giving a reason for the resignation.
The agency was tasked with conducting inspections to verify if Iran is complying with the terms set down by the deal.
On May 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced withdrawal of his country from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions on Iran nuclear deal.
The 2015 deal had placed unprecedented restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.
Trump had roundly criticized the agreement in 2016 during his electoral campaign, calling it the "worst deal" he had ever seen.
Unlike Trump's U.S., other members of the P5+1 (the U.K., France, China, Russia and Germany) say the agreement in its current form represents the best way to reign in Iran's nuclear program.
Trump’s move has sparked a range of reactions, with some countries welcoming it and others condemning it.
