Update: 16:22, 12 May 2018 Saturday

Turkey's Aselsan, Jordan's JoSecure ink defense deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish defense giant Aselsan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jordan International Security Company (JoSecure) and Aselsan Middle East (AME).

The agreement aims to provide advanced security solutions and meet the needs of customers while establishing a strong supply base in Jordan, according to a statement from Aselsan on Saturday.

The MoU was signed on the second day of biennial arms fair Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) held in Jordan, the statement read.

The agreement will enable parties to share knowledge and carry out negotiations to explore potential promotion, marketing, and supply opportunities for Aselsan's security products and systems in Jordan and other countries.

JoSecure, an affiliate of KADDB Investment Group affiliates, was established in 2004 to provide security services for the government and national private and public entities.