Update: 17:21, 12 May 2018 Saturday

ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least six people were killed in militant attacks on a number of security checkpoints in the northern Kirkuk province on Saturday, according to an Iraqi security officer.

ISIL militants attacked security checkpoints manned by Iraqi police and pro-government Hashd al-Shaabi fighters in al-Rashad district in Kirkuk, Police Capt. Hamed al-Obaidi told Anadolu Agency.

“Four policemen and two pro-government fighters were killed in the attacks,” he said.

Three fighters from the Hashd al-Shaabi force were also injured.

Saturday’s attacks come as Iraqis began voting in the country’s first parliamentary election since the country declared victory against the ISIL terrorist group.

ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election.

Saturday’s poll is the country’s first election since ISIL was decisively defeated late last year after overrunning much of northern and western Iraq in mid-2014.

Some 24 million people -- out of Iraq’s roughly 37-million-strong population – are eligible to cast ballots in the election.

The ballot is being held under the shadow of economic crisis, return of thousands of refugees, political polarization and security unrest.