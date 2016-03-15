Worldbulletin News

20:51, 12 May 2018 Saturday
Science&Technology
Update: 17:37, 12 May 2018 Saturday

Bangladesh launches first satellite into space
Bangladesh launches first satellite into space

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says Bangabandhu Satellite-1 will revolutionize telecom, broadcast sectors

World Bulletin / News Desk

Space X launched Bangladesh's first satellite into orbit late on Friday.

Falcon 9, an upgraded rocket which can make back-to-back flights, lifted communication satellite Bangabandhu-1, named after the country's founder.

It soared from Cape Canaveral launching pad in Florida, U.S.

An earlier attempt on Thursday failed.

The launch, telecast live, was welcomed in Bangladesh, with experts saying it will serve as a milestone in the telecommunication sector.

In a televised message on Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: “The Bangabandhu Satellite-1 will be a great addition to our information technology, heralding our entry into the satellite club of the world.

“I would like to thank Thales Alenia, the satellite manufacturing company of France, for building the Bangabandhu Satellite-1, and Space-X, the U.S., which were responsible for launching the Bangabandhu Satellite-1. Also, I would like to thank Russia for giving us the opportunity to use their orbital slot."

The satellite will be controlled from Joydebpur in Gazipur, near the capital, and another ground station in Rangamati Betbunia, in south-eastern Bangladesh, will be used as an alternative.



