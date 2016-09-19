Update: 17:52, 12 May 2018 Saturday

Merkel blasts breaches of Ukraine truce

World Bulletin / News Desk

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday said she was deeply concerned by repeated breaches of a ceasefire between government forces and Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.

"Ukraine concerns us and in the 'Normandy Format' -- which groups Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine -- we try to get the Minsk (ceasefire) accords respected," she said.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after mass protests ousted a pro-Russian government in Kiev, with more than 10,000 people dead so far despite repeated efforts to get successive ceasefires to stick, the last dating to the end of March.

Daughter of a Protestant pastor, Merkel was awarded the Peace Lamp of Saint Francis prize by Franciscan monks for "her work on reconciliation, promoting peaceful coexistence between peoples".

Others who have received the "Catholic Nobel" include Pope John-Paul II, Mother Teresa and Mikhail Gorbachev.