09:39, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on May 13

World Bulletin / News Desk



UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the closing session of the 7th Tatli Dil Forum. Erdogan will also attend a dinner with students from TURKEN Foundation in capital London.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war and Assad regime attacks in war-torn country.

SPORTS

ITALY - Turkey's champion motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu will run his final World Supersport Championship track in Imola, Italy.

ISTANBUL - Ethnosport Festival will be available to visitors in its last day at Yenikapi Square.

ISTANBUL - Turkish basketball league's regular season will end after 30th week matches.

ANKARA - Osmanlispor will take on Besiktas at home at 7 p.m. local time (GMT1600).