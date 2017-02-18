Worldbulletin News

Today's News
00:07, 14 May 2018 Monday
Media
09:39, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on May 13
Press agenda on May 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday May 13, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the closing session of the 7th Tatli Dil Forum. Erdogan will also attend a dinner with students from TURKEN Foundation in capital London.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war and Assad regime attacks in war-torn country.

 

SPORTS

ITALY - Turkey's champion motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu will run his final World Supersport Championship track in Imola, Italy.

ISTANBUL - Ethnosport Festival will be available to visitors in its last day at Yenikapi Square.

ISTANBUL - Turkish basketball league's regular season will end after 30th week matches.

ANKARA - Osmanlispor will take on Besiktas at home at 7 p.m. local time (GMT1600).



