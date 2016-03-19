09:41, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Knife attack on pedestrians kills one in Paris

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least one person was killed and another four wounded in a knife attack on pedestrians in Paris on Saturday, according to the police.

According to a Paris police statement on Twitter, two of the wounded are in serious condition from the attack in the capital's Opera district.

The statement added that the attacker died.

News channel BFMTV reported that the Paris prosecutor went to the scene and will hold a press conference on the attack.

No information on the identity of the attacker was given.