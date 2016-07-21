Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:06, 14 May 2018 Monday
Middle East
10:11, 13 May 2018 Sunday

  • Share
'Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood ready for dialogue'
'Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood ready for dialogue'

'We're ready and open to deal with anyone,' Muslim Brotherhood representative says of having talks with gov't after coup

World Bulletin / News Desk

The international relations representative of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, known as Ikhwan, on Saturday said the brotherhood is ready for dialogue with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to find a political solution in the wake of the 2013 military coup.

"We are ready and open to deal with anyone. This does not mean we have to surrender," Yusuf Neda said in Campione d'Italia near the Swiss-Italian border.

"I will never stop making peace," Neda said.

Stressing the importance of finding a solution in Egypt following the coup, Neda said: "If you want to settle things, every Egyptian must sacrifice."

In the coup, Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt’s first freely elected president and a Muslim Brotherhood leader -- was ousted by the Egyptian army.

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since the coup.

 



Related Egypt Muslim Brotherhood
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots

Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
Abadi s coalition leads Iraq polls
Abadi’s coalition leads Iraq polls

The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza

Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire
Iraqi parliament speaker objects to poll violations
Iraqi parliament speaker objects to poll violations

Salim al-Jabouri also says election turnout fell short of desired level but vows not to let the voters down
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq s Kirkuk
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns

Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary

Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinian demonstrators converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes
US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes

US ‘prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends’, says Secretary of State
UN envoy launches 10B plan for global education
UN envoy launches $10B plan for global education

International Finance Facility for Education aims to provide loans and grants for building schools and hiring teachers
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat

Election is being held under shadow of economic crisis, refugee problems and political polarization
US Muslims attend Turkish language course
US Muslims attend Turkish language course

Turkish NGO provides course for American Muslims in Los Angeles
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Iraqi Turkmen Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches
Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches

Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province

News

Muslim Brotherhood condemns Egypt attacks
Muslim Brotherhood condemns Egypt attacks

Hassan al-Banna, the founder of Muslim Brotherhood
Hassan al-Banna the founder of Muslim Brotherhood

Key Egyptian Brotherhood leader killed in shootout
Key Egyptian Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

Egypt formally registers Brotherhood ‘terror’ listing
Egypt formally registers Brotherhood terror listing

Egypt Muslim Brotherhood head faces flood of charges
Egypt Muslim Brotherhood head faces flood of charges

Egypt court sentences Brotherhood leader to life
Egypt court sentences Brotherhood leader to life

Egypt: Local elections before 'end of the year' 
Egypt Local elections before 'end of the year'

Egypt court jails nine for life for alleged ISIL links
Egypt court jails nine for life for alleged ISIL links

Egypt calls for political solution to Yemeni conflict
Egypt calls for political solution to Yemeni conflict

Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence
Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence

Three Egypt troops, 30 militants killed in Sinai
Three Egypt troops 30 militants killed in Sinai

UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist
UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 