Indonesia church attacks kill at least nine

World Bulletin / News Desk

A series of blasts, including a suicide bombing, struck churches in Indonesia on Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens in the deadliest attack for years in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombings during Sunday services in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya.

Three churches were hit by the bombings around 7:30 am (0030 GMT) in what appeared to be coordinated attacks that included suicide and possibly vehicle bombings.

Television footage appeared to show a person on a motorcycle driving into the grounds of a church before a bomb was detonated.

Other images showed a vehicle engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke.

Police experts disarmed bombs at the Gereja Pantekosta Pusat Surabaya (Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church).

Other images showed a body outside the gate of Santa Maria Catholic church and motorcycles toppled over amid the debris.