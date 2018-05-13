Indonesia church attacks kill at least nine

World Bulletin / News Desk
A series of blasts, including a suicide bombing, struck churches in Indonesia on Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens in the deadliest attack for years in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombings during Sunday services in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya.
Three churches were hit by the bombings around 7:30 am (0030 GMT) in what appeared to be coordinated attacks that included suicide and possibly vehicle bombings.
Television footage appeared to show a person on a motorcycle driving into the grounds of a church before a bomb was detonated.
Other images showed a vehicle engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke.
Police experts disarmed bombs at the Gereja Pantekosta Pusat Surabaya (Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church).
Other images showed a body outside the gate of Santa Maria Catholic church and motorcycles toppled over amid the debris.
