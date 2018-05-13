Worldbulletin News

00:07, 14 May 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
10:41, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Indonesia church attacks kill at least nine
Indonesia church attacks kill at least nine

The nation has been on high alert for attacks by homegrown militants, including some claimed by the Islamic State group.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A series of blasts, including a suicide bombing, struck churches in Indonesia on Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens in the deadliest attack for years in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombings during Sunday services in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya.

Three churches were hit by the bombings around 7:30 am (0030 GMT) in what appeared to be coordinated attacks that included suicide and possibly vehicle bombings.

Television footage appeared to show a person on a motorcycle driving into the grounds of a church before a bomb was detonated.

Other images showed a vehicle engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke.

Police experts disarmed bombs at the Gereja Pantekosta Pusat Surabaya (Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church).

Other images showed a body outside the gate of Santa Maria Catholic church and motorcycles toppled over amid the debris.

 



