11:16, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian teenager on Saturday succumbed to wounds he sustained on Friday from Israeli army gunfire near the Gaza Strip’s eastern border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Fifteen-year-old Jamal Abdul Rahman Afana "was martyred due to wounds he sustained yesterday in the head,” Ashraf al-Qidra, ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

Border rallies began on March 30 in the Gaza Strip, with protesters demanding the right to return to their homes in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

The border rallies will culminate on May 15 (next Tuesday), the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "The Catastrophe".