00:07, 14 May 2018 Monday
History
11:34, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Today in History May 13
Today in History May 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1607   English colonists land near the James River in Virginia.
1648   Margaret Jones of Plymouth is found guilty of witchcraft and is sentenced to be hanged.
1779   The War of Bavarian Succession ends.
1846   The United States declares war on Mexico after fighting has already begun.
1861   Britain declares its neutrality in the American Civil War.
1864   The Battle of Resaca commences as Union General William T. Sherman fights towards Atlanta.
1888   Slavery is abolished in Brazil.
1912   The Royal Flying Corps is established in England.
1913   Igor Sikorsky flies the first four-engine aircraft.
1944   Allied forces in Italy break through the German Gustav Line into the Liri Valley.
1958   French troops take control of Algiers.
1968   Peace talks between the United States and North Vietnam begin in Paris.
1981   Pope John Paul II survives an assassination attempt.


