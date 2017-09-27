Today in History May 13

|1607
|English colonists land near the James River in Virginia.
|1648
|Margaret Jones of Plymouth is found guilty of witchcraft and is sentenced to be hanged.
|1779
|The War of Bavarian Succession ends.
|1846
|The United States declares war on Mexico after fighting has already begun.
|1861
|Britain declares its neutrality in the American Civil War.
|1864
|The Battle of Resaca commences as Union General William T. Sherman fights towards Atlanta.
|1888
|Slavery is abolished in Brazil.
|1912
|The Royal Flying Corps is established in England.
|1913
|Igor Sikorsky flies the first four-engine aircraft.
|1944
|Allied forces in Italy break through the German Gustav Line into the Liri Valley.
|1958
|French troops take control of Algiers.
|1968
|Peace talks between the United States and North Vietnam begin in Paris.
|1981
|Pope John Paul II survives an assassination attempt.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
