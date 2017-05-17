Worldbulletin News

Iran: 8 ISIL members get death penalty
Iran: 8 ISIL members get death penalty

Convicts sentenced for 2017 attack on parliament building, official says

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Iranian court sentenced eight ISIL members to death over a 2017 attack on the Iranian parliament, a judicial official said on Sunday.

“Eight people were handed the death penalty and 18 others face trial over last year’s deadly attacks. The convicts have 20 days to appeal. The trials began last month,“ President of Tehran Revolutionary Court Ghazanfar Abadi told Iranian state TV.

Simultaneous attacks on the parliament building and the Supreme Leader Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum killed 17 people and wounded nearly 50 in June 2017.



