Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Muslim population of Europe will rise to 8 percent and of the United States to 2.1 percent by 2030, according to Global Muslim Diaspora Report released on Saturday.
The report was released at a workshop in Istanbul called “Muslim Diaspora: Global Peace and Difficulties for Welfare.”
The two-day workshop was co-organized by the Turkish Prime Ministry’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) and the Statistical Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC) under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The report also underlines that Austria has highest Muslim population in Europe. It adds that currently 44 million Muslims live in Europe and over 5 million in the U.S.
The report’s results are being discussed during two-day workshop, which concludes tomorrow, with the attendance of scholars from all around the world.
