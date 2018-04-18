Update: 12:37, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Mothers shape solidarity, the future

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president on Saturday issued a special message marking Mother’s Day, praising mothers as the shapers of our future, unity, and solidarity.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan further hailed mothers’ role in providing a “safe haven” for their children, in a message from the Presidential Press Office.

“I want to emphasize that mothers are the most important architects of our future, unity and solidarity,” Erdogan said, adding that he was comforted by the prayers of his late mother -- who passed away in 2011 -- in every phase of his life, including during his service to the nation.

Citing the proverb, “Paradise lies at the feet of the mothers,” Erdogan said mothers are their children’s confidante, friend, and first teacher.

Turkey celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May.