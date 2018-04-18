Worldbulletin News

Today's News
00:06, 14 May 2018 Monday
Turkey
Update: 12:37, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Mothers shape solidarity, the future
Mothers shape solidarity, the future

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues special message marking Sunday's Mother's Day celebrations

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president on Saturday issued a special message marking Mother’s Day, praising mothers as the shapers of our future, unity, and solidarity.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan further hailed mothers’ role in providing a “safe haven” for their children, in a message from the Presidential Press Office.

“I want to emphasize that mothers are the most important architects of our future, unity and solidarity,” Erdogan said, adding that he was comforted by the prayers of his late mother -- who passed away in 2011 -- in every phase of his life, including during his service to the nation.

Citing the proverb, “Paradise lies at the feet of the mothers,” Erdogan said mothers are their children’s confidante, friend, and first teacher.

Turkey celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May.



Turkey News
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies

At least 49 Gazans have been killed and hundreds injured by Israel since late March
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election

Germany will host highest number of polling stations
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia

String of bombings in 3 churches leave at least 9 dead
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK

Turkish president leaves for UK to attend 7th Tatli Dil Forum in London
Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society
Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society

Mothers first voice, first love, first compassion and first mercy, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya says
Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey
Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey

Senior FETO member and his wife arrested in Izmir province, says police source
Mothers shape solidarity the future
Mothers shape solidarity, the future

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues special message marking Sunday's Mother's Day celebrations
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move

Turkey will continue to defend Palestinians, even if all other countries choose to remain silent, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Turkey's Aselsan Jordan's JoSecure ink defense deal
Turkey's Aselsan, Jordan's JoSecure ink defense deal

Turkey's leading defense systems producer signs memorandum of understanding in Jordan
Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM on election win
Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM on election win

Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as 7th prime minister of Malaysia
Izetbegovic Erdogan long-awaited mentor for Muslims
Izetbegovic: Erdogan long-awaited mentor for Muslims

West is disturbed by man who carries out economic development, deals with refugees and terror, says Bakir Izetbegovic
Arab journalists see Turkey's early polls important
Arab journalists see Turkey's early polls ‘important’

Early presidential, parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled to take place on June 24
2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case
2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case

Istanbul court also orders travel ban for Ali Bulac and Mehmet Ozdemir, former columnists for now defunct Zaman newspaper
Macedonian president gets honorary doctorate in Turkey
Macedonian president gets honorary doctorate in Turkey

Gjorge Ivanov receives doctorate title from central Sivas' Cumhuriyet University
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations

Binali Yildirim says Turkey will respond to Armenia's call to restore relations after seeing details on conditions
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack

Another soldier injured in southeastern Sirnak province

