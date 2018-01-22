Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
A so-called imam and his wife were arrested in western Izmir province on Sunday over links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, police sources said.
Ismail K., so-called imam in northwestern Balikesir province, and his wife Fatma K., responsible for the women-wing, were arrested in an "absence house" belonging to FETO, said the source, who refused to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
At least 49 Gazans have been killed and hundreds injured by Israel since late March
Germany will host highest number of polling stations
Turkish president leaves for UK to attend 7th Tatli Dil Forum in London
Mothers first voice, first love, first compassion and first mercy, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya says
Senior FETO member and his wife arrested in Izmir province, says police source
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues special message marking Sunday's Mother's Day celebrations
Turkey will continue to defend Palestinians, even if all other countries choose to remain silent, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Turkey's leading defense systems producer signs memorandum of understanding in Jordan
Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as 7th prime minister of Malaysia
West is disturbed by man who carries out economic development, deals with refugees and terror, says Bakir Izetbegovic
Early presidential, parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled to take place on June 24
Istanbul court also orders travel ban for Ali Bulac and Mehmet Ozdemir, former columnists for now defunct Zaman newspaper
Gjorge Ivanov receives doctorate title from central Sivas' Cumhuriyet University
Binali Yildirim says Turkey will respond to Armenia's call to restore relations after seeing details on conditions
Another soldier injured in southeastern Sirnak province