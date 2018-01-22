Worldbulletin News

00:06, 14 May 2018 Monday
13:43, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey
Senior FETO member and his wife arrested in Izmir province, says police source

World Bulletin / News Desk

A so-called imam and his wife were arrested in western Izmir province on Sunday over links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, police sources said.

Ismail K., so-called imam in northwestern Balikesir province, and his wife Fatma K., responsible for the women-wing, were arrested in an "absence house" belonging to FETO, said the source, who refused to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



