14:24, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish family and social affairs minister on Sunday in her Mother's Day message highlighted the role of mothers in ensuring unity and solidarity in the society.

"Mothers are the first voice, first love, first compassion and first mercy when a person is born," Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya said.

"Mothers are symbols of patience and sacrifice, who support their children in their entire life.

"When the time comes, mothers sacrifice their life and their children for their homeland without any hesitation."

She added that mothers shape the thoughts, feelings and characters of their children.