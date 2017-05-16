Update: 14:45, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left for the United Kingdom on Sunday to attend the closing session of the 7th Tatli Dil Forum.

Speaking to reporters prior to his departure, Erdogan said Turkey wanted positive economic relations with the U.K. post-Brexit.

The U.K. is set to leave the bloc in March 2019, ending its 44-year membership.

"We would like to make this process [Brexit] an opportunity to increase our already-positive economic relations," Erdogan said.

Speaking about the forum, Erdogan said the two countries will bring together highly-qualified delegations from culture, art, politics and business fields.

"We give special importance on developing cooperation with the U.K. Tatli Dil Forum contributes to that highly."

Erdogan added that they were aiming for a $20-billion trade volume between the two countries.

In 2017, the trade volume stood at $16.2 billion, reaching to around $5 billion between January-March.

Erdogan said he will speak at Chatham House think thank.