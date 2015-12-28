Worldbulletin News

Today's News
00:06, 14 May 2018 Monday
Middle East
Update: 14:57, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Evacuation convoys continue leaving Syria's Homs
Evacuation convoys continue leaving Syria's Homs

4th convoy of evacuees arrived in Aleppo and Idlib provinces from northern Homs province

World Bulletin / News Desk

A fourth convoy of buses carrying people from the northern countryside of Homs province in western Syria arrived Sunday in Aleppo’s western countryside and Idlib province, according to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground in Idlib.

The convoy of 33 buses carried 1,500 from northern Homs as more than 10,000 people have been evacuated so for.

On May 2, the Syrian regime and opposition groups agreed to a cease-fire in Homs province’s northern countryside. Under the deal, Russian and regime forces would move into the region while opposition fighters would surrender their heavy weapons.

The agreement also provides opposition fighters with a safe exit from other opposition-held parts of northern Syria.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a vicious conflict that began in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.



