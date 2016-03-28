Update: 15:08, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Abadi’s coalition leads Iraq polls

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi’s coalition is leading in the country’s parliamentary election, a coalition spokesman said.

“Preliminary results show that the Victory Coalition is leading the polls,” Hussein al-Adli said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Iraqis voted in the country’s first parliamentary election since Iraq declared victory against the ISIL terrorist group.

According to the election commission, around 10.8 million Iraqis out of 24 million eligible voters took part in the vote, with a turnout of 44.52.

The polls were held under the shadow of economic crisis, the return of thousands of refugees, political polarization, and security concerns.