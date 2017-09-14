Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey on Sunday condemned church bombings in Indonesia which killed several people and injured dozens.
"We strongly condemn the heinous terror attacks against three churches in Surabaya, Indonesia today which resulted in death of nine and wounded dozens," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"We share the grief of the people of Indonesia on this sad occasion and send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish the wounded a speedy recovery," it said, adding that Turkey will continue to stand with Indonesia in its fight against terrorism.
