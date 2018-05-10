Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:06, 14 May 2018 Monday
Turkey
15:35, 13 May 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election

Germany will host highest number of polling stations

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish expats will vote for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in 60 countries.

According to data obtained from the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YBT), Turkish citizens who have registered in the foreign electoral roll will be able to vote at 123 representations on June 7-19 or at the customs stations on June 7-24.

A minimum of 500 voters should be registered at a foreign representation for a polling station to be established, as per election rules.

Germany with 13 representations has the highest number of polling stations.

With seven representations, the U.S. has the second-highest number of polling stations.

France, Greece, China, Canada and Russia have four representations where polls will be held.

Turkish citizens will be able to vote in three different polling stations in Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Iran, Switzerland and Kazakhstan.

Italy, Spain, Iraq, Kosovo, Egypt, Romania, Ukraine, Belgium, the U.K., United Arab Emirates, Georgia and Saudi Arabia host two polling stations.

Turkish embassies will host polling stations in the following countries: Albania, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Algeria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, South Africa, Ireland, Israel, Sweden, Japan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Lebanon, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Uzbekistan, Poland, Serbia, Singapore, Sudan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Oman, Jordan and New Zealand.

Voting will span over 13 days in three countries and one day in 24 countries.

Turkish voters in Germany, France and Austria will vote on June 7-19.

In Denmark, the voting dates are June 9-19.

Voting in the U.S., Australia and Luxembourg will be held on June 9-17.

In Norway, Turkish citizens will be able to vote on June 14-19.

Turkish voters in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland will vote on June 15-19.

In the U.K., Turkish citizens will be able to vote on June 16-19.

Turkish voters in Italy and Turkmenistan will vote on June 15-17 and in Bulgaria, Canada and TRNC on June 16-18.

The voting will take place on June 16-17 in Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Algeria, China, Finland, Israel, Sweden, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Greece.

On June 17 polls will be held in Albania, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, South Africa, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Spain, Japan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Hungary, Malta, Egypt, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Poland, Serbia, Singapore, Thailand, Oman, Jordan and New Zealand.

Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on weekdays and weekends.



Related Turkey election
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies

At least 49 Gazans have been killed and hundreds injured by Israel since late March
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election

Germany will host highest number of polling stations
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia

String of bombings in 3 churches leave at least 9 dead
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK

Turkish president leaves for UK to attend 7th Tatli Dil Forum in London
Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society
Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society

Mothers first voice, first love, first compassion and first mercy, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya says
Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey
Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey

Senior FETO member and his wife arrested in Izmir province, says police source
Mothers shape solidarity the future
Mothers shape solidarity, the future

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues special message marking Sunday's Mother's Day celebrations
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move

Turkey will continue to defend Palestinians, even if all other countries choose to remain silent, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Turkey's Aselsan Jordan's JoSecure ink defense deal
Turkey's Aselsan, Jordan's JoSecure ink defense deal

Turkey's leading defense systems producer signs memorandum of understanding in Jordan
Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM on election win
Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM on election win

Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as 7th prime minister of Malaysia
Izetbegovic Erdogan long-awaited mentor for Muslims
Izetbegovic: Erdogan long-awaited mentor for Muslims

West is disturbed by man who carries out economic development, deals with refugees and terror, says Bakir Izetbegovic
Arab journalists see Turkey's early polls important
Arab journalists see Turkey's early polls ‘important’

Early presidential, parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled to take place on June 24
2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case
2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case

Istanbul court also orders travel ban for Ali Bulac and Mehmet Ozdemir, former columnists for now defunct Zaman newspaper
Macedonian president gets honorary doctorate in Turkey
Macedonian president gets honorary doctorate in Turkey

Gjorge Ivanov receives doctorate title from central Sivas' Cumhuriyet University
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations

Binali Yildirim says Turkey will respond to Armenia's call to restore relations after seeing details on conditions
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack

Another soldier injured in southeastern Sirnak province

News

Arab journalists see Turkey's early polls ‘important’
Arab journalists see Turkey's early polls important

Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat

More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls
More Turkish expats can vote in June early polls

Lebanon's general election marred by violence
Lebanon's general election marred by violence

Hezbollah-Amal in lead from Sunday elections
Hezbollah-Amal in lead from Sunday elections

Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia

Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK

Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society
Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society

Mothers shape solidarity, the future
Mothers shape solidarity the future

Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 