15:35, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish expats will vote for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in 60 countries.

According to data obtained from the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YBT), Turkish citizens who have registered in the foreign electoral roll will be able to vote at 123 representations on June 7-19 or at the customs stations on June 7-24.

A minimum of 500 voters should be registered at a foreign representation for a polling station to be established, as per election rules.

Germany with 13 representations has the highest number of polling stations.

With seven representations, the U.S. has the second-highest number of polling stations.

France, Greece, China, Canada and Russia have four representations where polls will be held.

Turkish citizens will be able to vote in three different polling stations in Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Iran, Switzerland and Kazakhstan.

Italy, Spain, Iraq, Kosovo, Egypt, Romania, Ukraine, Belgium, the U.K., United Arab Emirates, Georgia and Saudi Arabia host two polling stations.

Turkish embassies will host polling stations in the following countries: Albania, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Algeria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, South Africa, Ireland, Israel, Sweden, Japan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Lebanon, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Uzbekistan, Poland, Serbia, Singapore, Sudan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Oman, Jordan and New Zealand.

Voting will span over 13 days in three countries and one day in 24 countries.

Turkish voters in Germany, France and Austria will vote on June 7-19.

In Denmark, the voting dates are June 9-19.

Voting in the U.S., Australia and Luxembourg will be held on June 9-17.

In Norway, Turkish citizens will be able to vote on June 14-19.

Turkish voters in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland will vote on June 15-19.

In the U.K., Turkish citizens will be able to vote on June 16-19.

Turkish voters in Italy and Turkmenistan will vote on June 15-17 and in Bulgaria, Canada and TRNC on June 16-18.

The voting will take place on June 16-17 in Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Algeria, China, Finland, Israel, Sweden, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Greece.

On June 17 polls will be held in Albania, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, South Africa, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Spain, Japan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Hungary, Malta, Egypt, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Poland, Serbia, Singapore, Thailand, Oman, Jordan and New Zealand.

Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on weekdays and weekends.