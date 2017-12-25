15:42, 13 May 2018 Sunday

Public office in Afghanistan comes under armed attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

A public office in eastern Afghanistan came under an armed attack on Sunday, officials said.

Gunmen entered the general finance directorate in Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province bordering Pakistan, said Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Security forces are fighting back, he said, adding that six civilians have been killed.

Inamullah Miakhail, spokesman for the directorate of public health, has also confirmed the casualties. He informed up to 30 people were wounded in this ongoing assault.

According to the local Ashna Radio, a suicide-car bombing followed an exchange of fire at the directorate.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.