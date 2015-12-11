Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots

World Bulletin / News Desk
Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi on Sunday ordered Iraqi forces to enforce security in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region, following violent protests in the wake of the country’s parliamentary polls.
In a statement issued by his office, al-Abadi said he ordered security forces in Kirkuk and the Kurdish region “to maintain neutrality in dealing with polls”.
He called on Iraq’s election commission to “take quick measure to check the boxes and the objected electronic devices and to announce the results to the public to maintain the integrity of the elections”.
Thousands of Turkmens and Arabs demonstrated in Kirkuk on Saturday amid alleged violations during voting in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)-held areas.
Gunmen also attacked the headquarters of the Gorran Movement in Sulaimaniyah, after the movement claimed that the electronic voting system had been hacked during the polls.
On Saturday, Iraqis voted in the country’s first parliamentary election since Iraq declared victory against the Daesh terrorist group.
According to the Iraqi election commission, around 10.8 million Iraqis out of 24 million eligible voters took part in the parliamentary elections, with a turnout of 44.52 percent.
The polls were held under the shadow of economic crisis, the return of thousands of refugees, political polarization, and security concerns.
