Bomb targets police in Indonesia's second-largest city

World Bulletin / News Desk

A bomb targeted a police headquarters in Indonesia’s second-largest city, Surabaya, early Monday morning, according to police.

Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said East Java police was probing the incident.

Mangera said at this time he was unable to confirm the number of casualties.

A CCTV recording showed an improvised explosive device-laden motorbike passing through a police checkpoint before it exploded.

The attack came after multiple church bombs on Sunday in Surabaya killed 13 people and injured 43 others. Late on Sunday, police reported another explosion at a residential area in Sidoarjo, East Java, which killed one person and injured two minors.