Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain

World Bulletin / News Desk

Cooperation between Turkey and the U.K. in the fight against terrorism is at a much more advanced stage than mechanisms we have with other partners, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Speaking on the closing day of the 7th Tatli Dil Forum, Erdogan addressed the forum – a mechanism aiming to boost relations between Turkey and the U.K.

Erdogan told how the foundations of the forum were laid back in 2011 when he was serving as prime minister, along with then-British Premier David Cameron.

He said since its establishment, the forum has developed into a think tank.

Reviewing the “nearly 500 years” of history between Turkey and Britain, Erdogan cited such landmarks as Napoleon’s invasion of Egypt (1789-1801) and the Crimean War (1853-1856) are promoting rapprochement between the two.

Erdogan said a replica of an Ottoman nishan (decoration) awarded by Sultan Selim III to Britain’s legendary Admiral Lord Nelson for his service during the French campaign in Egypt in 1798 was placed at the entrance of the hall where the Tatli Dil Forum was held today, showing the deep ties between the two countries.