Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking on the closing day of the 7th Tatli Dil Forum, Erdogan addressed the forum – a mechanism aiming to boost relations between Turkey and the U.K.
Erdogan told how the foundations of the forum were laid back in 2011 when he was serving as prime minister, along with then-British Premier David Cameron.
He said since its establishment, the forum has developed into a think tank.
Reviewing the “nearly 500 years” of history between Turkey and Britain, Erdogan cited such landmarks as Napoleon’s invasion of Egypt (1789-1801) and the Crimean War (1853-1856) are promoting rapprochement between the two.
Erdogan said a replica of an Ottoman nishan (decoration) awarded by Sultan Selim III to Britain’s legendary Admiral Lord Nelson for his service during the French campaign in Egypt in 1798 was placed at the entrance of the hall where the Tatli Dil Forum was held today, showing the deep ties between the two countries.
Turkish president tells BBC: We are in favor of peace in the region. We find all steps threatening peace dangerous
Interior Ministry says 1 terrorist was killed, 14 were captured, 9 surrendered to authorities
Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses strong friendship, trade ties with UK, praising its solidarity in wake of defeated 2016 coup
At least 49 Gazans have been killed and hundreds injured by Israel since late March
Germany will host highest number of polling stations
Turkish president leaves for UK to attend 7th Tatli Dil Forum in London
Mothers first voice, first love, first compassion and first mercy, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya says
Senior FETO member and his wife arrested in Izmir province, says police source
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues special message marking Sunday's Mother's Day celebrations
Turkey will continue to defend Palestinians, even if all other countries choose to remain silent, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Turkey's leading defense systems producer signs memorandum of understanding in Jordan
Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as 7th prime minister of Malaysia
West is disturbed by man who carries out economic development, deals with refugees and terror, says Bakir Izetbegovic
Early presidential, parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled to take place on June 24
Istanbul court also orders travel ban for Ali Bulac and Mehmet Ozdemir, former columnists for now defunct Zaman newspaper