Today's News
13:49, 14 May 2018 Monday
Media
09:21, 14 May 2018 Monday

Press agenda on May 14
Press agenda on May 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 14, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ERZINCAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to visit Erzincan Binali Yildirim University.

ANKARA - Yildirim to attend meeting at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's headquarters and chair Cabinet meeting at Cankaya Palace, separately.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address Chatham House and meet British investors at Bloomberg.

LONDON- Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to attend business event at Mansion House.

 

PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor American Embassy's planned move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. 

 

BASE

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss condition of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

 

PALESTINE 

GAZA CITY - Thousands of Gazans expected to break into Israeli borders to culminate 7-week long Return March amid expected violence.

 

IRAQ 

BAGHDAD - Monitoring announcement of the outcome of the parliamentary election. 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war and Assad regime attacks in war-torn country.

 

RUSSIA

SOCHI - Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held that will see participation of presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and Armenian premier.

MOSCOW - Foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Egypt to meet.

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Iranian counterpart Mohammad Zarif.

 

INDONESIA

SURABAYA - Desk to monitor developments in the wake of terrorist attacks against three churches in Surabaya. 

 

NIGERIA

LAGOS - Protest expected against relocation of US embassy to Jerusalem.

 


Press agenda on May 14
Press agenda on May 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 14, 2018
