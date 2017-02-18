Press agenda on May 14

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ERZINCAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to visit Erzincan Binali Yildirim University.
ANKARA - Yildirim to attend meeting at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's headquarters and chair Cabinet meeting at Cankaya Palace, separately.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address Chatham House and meet British investors at Bloomberg.
LONDON- Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to attend business event at Mansion House.
PALESTINE / US
JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor American Embassy's planned move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
BASE
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss condition of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Thousands of Gazans expected to break into Israeli borders to culminate 7-week long Return March amid expected violence.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Monitoring announcement of the outcome of the parliamentary election.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war and Assad regime attacks in war-torn country.
RUSSIA
SOCHI - Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held that will see participation of presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and Armenian premier.
MOSCOW - Foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Egypt to meet.
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Iranian counterpart Mohammad Zarif.
INDONESIA
SURABAYA - Desk to monitor developments in the wake of terrorist attacks against three churches in Surabaya.
NIGERIA
LAGOS - Protest expected against relocation of US embassy to Jerusalem.
