Press agenda on May 14

ERZINCAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to visit Erzincan Binali Yildirim University.

ANKARA - Yildirim to attend meeting at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's headquarters and chair Cabinet meeting at Cankaya Palace, separately.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address Chatham House and meet British investors at Bloomberg.

LONDON- Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to attend business event at Mansion House.

PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor American Embassy's planned move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

BASE

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss condition of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Thousands of Gazans expected to break into Israeli borders to culminate 7-week long Return March amid expected violence.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Monitoring announcement of the outcome of the parliamentary election.





SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war and Assad regime attacks in war-torn country.

RUSSIA

SOCHI - Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held that will see participation of presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and Armenian premier.

MOSCOW - Foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Egypt to meet.

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Iranian counterpart Mohammad Zarif.

INDONESIA

SURABAYA - Desk to monitor developments in the wake of terrorist attacks against three churches in Surabaya.

NIGERIA

LAGOS - Protest expected against relocation of US embassy to Jerusalem.