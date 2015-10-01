Worldbulletin News

13:49, 14 May 2018 Monday
Middle East
09:55, 14 May 2018 Monday

Turkey sets up 11th observation point in Syria's Idlib
Turkey sets up 11th observation point in Syria's Idlib

Observation point has been established in accordance with Astana process

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish army has set up its 11th observation point in Syria's northwestern Idlib province in accordance with the Astana process, according to reporters on site.

The reporters in Idlib said on Monday the observation point has been established in Zawiya in the southern countryside of the province.

Under the Astana agreement, Turkey will maintain 12 points from Idlib's north to south.

Idlib, located in northwestern Syria on the Turkish border, has faced intense attacks by the Bashar al-Assad regime after a vicious civil war broke out in 2011. 

Since March 2015, Idlib is no longer under control of the Assad regime and has been overrun by opposition groups. 

 


Related syria idlib
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

