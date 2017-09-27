Today in History May 14

|1264
|King Henry III is captured by his brother-in-law, Simon de Montfort, at the Battle of Lewes.
|1509
|At the Battle of Agnadello, the French defeat the Venitians in Northern Italy.
|1610
|French King Henri IV (Henri de Navarre) is assassinated by François Ravaillac, a fanatical monk.
|1796
|English physician Edward Jenner gives the first successful smallpox vaccination.
|1804
|Explorer William Clark sets off from St. Louis, Missouri.
|1853
|Gail Borden applies for a patent for condensed milk.
|1863
|Union General Nathanial Banks heads towards Port Hudson along the Mississippi River.
|1897
|Guglielmo Marconi sends the first communication by wireless telegraph.
|1897
|"Stars and Stripes Forever" by John Phillip Sousa is performed for the first time in Philadelphia.
|1935
|A plebiscite in the Philippines ratifies an independence agreement.
|1940
|Holland surrenders to Germany.
|1942
|The British Army, in retreat from Burma, reaches India.
|1948
|Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion establishes the State of Israel.
|1961
|A bus carrying black and white civil rights activists is bombed and burned in Alabama.
|1969
|Three companies of the 101st Airborne Division fail to push North Vietnamese forces off Hill 937 in South Vietnam.
|1973
|The U.S. space station Skylab is launched.
|1991
|In South Africa, Winnie Mandela is sentenced to six years in prison for her part in the kidnapping and beating of three black youths and the death of a fourth.
