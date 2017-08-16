Worldbulletin News

Turkish poultry production up in March
Egg production increased 1.5 percent year-on-year  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's hen egg and chicken meat production rose in March, compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Monday.

According to Turkstat, hen egg production in the country increased 1.5 percent year-on-year in March. It also saw a monthly increase of 5.2 percent.

"Chicken meat production increased by 11.6 percent in March compared with the previous month, and increased by 3.2 percent compared with the same month of the previous year," TurkStat said.

It added turkey meat production jumped by 66.6 percent in March compared to the same month last year.

The next release of data on hen egg and chicken meat production will be on June 14. 



