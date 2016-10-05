Worldbulletin News

13:48, 14 May 2018 Monday
13:48, 14 May 2018 Monday

Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days

World Bulletin / News Desk

A coalition led by the pro-government Hashd al-Shaabi militia says it has won 40 seats in the 329-member Iraqi parliament. 

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Monday, a leader of the Al-Fatih coalition said it snatched 11 seats in the capital Baghdad and 6 seats in Basra. 

The coalition also won 3 seats in Babel and two in each of Karbala, Najaf, Dhi Qar, Wasit, al-Muthanna, al-Diwaniyah and Diyala and one seat in Nineveh and Anbar, the leader said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media. 

The Hashd al-Shaabi is a largely Shia fighting force that has been instrumental in Iraq’s fight against the Daesh terrorist group. The force was incorporated into the Iraqi army in 2016. 

Iraqis voted in the country’s first parliamentary election on Saturday since Iraq declared victory against Daesh. 

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days. 

According to the election commission, around 10.8 million Iraqis out of 24 million eligible voters took part in the vote, with a turnout of 44.52 percent. 

The polls were held under the shadow of economic crisis, the return of thousands of refugees, political polarization, and security concerns. 

 




