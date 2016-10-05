Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Monday, a leader of the Al-Fatih coalition said it snatched 11 seats in the capital Baghdad and 6 seats in Basra.
The coalition also won 3 seats in Babel and two in each of Karbala, Najaf, Dhi Qar, Wasit, al-Muthanna, al-Diwaniyah and Diyala and one seat in Nineveh and Anbar, the leader said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.
The Hashd al-Shaabi is a largely Shia fighting force that has been instrumental in Iraq’s fight against the Daesh terrorist group. The force was incorporated into the Iraqi army in 2016.
Iraqis voted in the country’s first parliamentary election on Saturday since Iraq declared victory against Daesh.
Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days.
According to the election commission, around 10.8 million Iraqis out of 24 million eligible voters took part in the vote, with a turnout of 44.52 percent.
The polls were held under the shadow of economic crisis, the return of thousands of refugees, political polarization, and security concerns.
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes over US embassy move
Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire
Salim al-Jabouri also says election turnout fell short of desired level but vows not to let the voters down
ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy
Palestinian demonstrators converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
US ‘prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends’, says Secretary of State
International Finance Facility for Education aims to provide loans and grants for building schools and hiring teachers
Election is being held under shadow of economic crisis, refugee problems and political polarization