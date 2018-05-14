Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:48, 14 May 2018 Monday
Middle East
11:47, 14 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation
Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation

On 70th anniversary of foundation of Israel, Jerusalem's Palestinian population live under oppression, illegal occupation

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as "the capital of Israel" will take concrete form on Monday, when the U.S. Embassy is moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem with a ceremony.

Jerusalem, the heart of Palestine and the Palestinian cause, is bracing for one of the hardest days in its history.

Thus, Israel's illegitimate and inhumane efforts to Judaize Jerusalem will move to a whole new level.

The Tel Aviv administration hopes to find an opportunity to gain "international legitimacy" in the occupied city following the embassy’s move. Trump will give a speech via teleconferencing on Monday, the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel, which Palestinians call the “Nakba” (Catastrophe).

Most of Jerusalem’s streets are already covered with signs with such sayings as "Zionist Trump." Signs marking the new U.S. Jerusalem Embassy were placed by Nir Barkat, the Israeli mayor of the city.

While Israelis enjoy Monday as if it were a festival, Palestinians will face it with great disappointment, which they will show through peaceful demonstrations.

Jerusalem, a sacred site for Muslims where the Prophet Muhammad's night journey began, has been through turmoil since the end of Ottoman rule in 1917.

After the occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967, Israel has been working hard to Judaize the city. In addition to its meaning for Muslims, East Jerusalem is also home to sacred Christian and Jewish sites.

In 1980 Israel declared both East and West Jerusalem "Israel's united capital". The U.S. is the first country to recognize this, thanks to Trump.

In response to the U.S. move, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) last December met in Istanbul and declared that "East Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine".



Related Israel Palestine jerusalem nakba al aqsa Qudus
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes over US embassy move
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Israel uses drones for surveillance and carrying out attacks
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots

Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
Abadi s coalition leads Iraq polls
Abadi’s coalition leads Iraq polls

The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza

Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire
Iraqi parliament speaker objects to poll violations
Iraqi parliament speaker objects to poll violations

Salim al-Jabouri also says election turnout fell short of desired level but vows not to let the voters down
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq s Kirkuk
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns

Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary

Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinian demonstrators converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes
US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes

US ‘prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on par with our South Korean friends’, says Secretary of State
UN envoy launches 10B plan for global education
UN envoy launches $10B plan for global education

International Finance Facility for Education aims to provide loans and grants for building schools and hiring teachers
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat
Iraqis vote in 1st election since ISIL defeat

Election is being held under shadow of economic crisis, refugee problems and political polarization

News

Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

Jewish settlers descend on J’lem’s Al-Aqsa for Passover
Jewish settlers descend on J lem s Al-Aqsa for Passover

Over 500 settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Over 500 settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

Israeli settlers swarm East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex
Israeli settlers swarm East Jerusalem s Al-Aqsa complex

US envoy takes part in Jewish ritual at J'lem's Al-Aqsa
US envoy takes part in Jewish ritual at J'lem's Al-Aqsa

162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem
162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem

Can Vatican change the Jerusalem policy?
Can Vatican change the Jerusalem policy

Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus

Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Turkish religious authority hosting Jerusalem meeting
Turkish religious authority hosting Jerusalem meeting

EU: More engagement needed for solution in Jerusalem
EU More engagement needed for solution in Jerusalem

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza border

Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza

Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary

Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Erdogan slams int’l community’s apathy for Palestine
Erdogan slams int l community s apathy for Palestine

Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Saudi donates $200 mln to Jerusalem, UNRWA
Saudi donates 200 mln to Jerusalem UNRWA

'Three-fourths of Al-Aqsa Mosque built by Ottomans'
Three-fourths of Al-Aqsa Mosque built by Ottomans'

Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move

Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured

Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured

Palestinian negotiator demands Israeli 'Nakba' apology
Palestinian negotiator demands Israeli 'Nakba' apology

A 15 year old's speech: "Woken by bombs not birds"
A 15 year old's speech quot Woken by bombs not

Palestinians marked 68th ‘Nakba Day'
Palestinians marked 68th Nakba Day'

Palestinians in north Lebanon mark Nakba
Palestinians in north Lebanon mark Nakba

Palestinian photojournalist shot in eye by Israeli army
Palestinian photojournalist shot in eye by Israeli army

Palestinians hit streets to mark Nakba anniversary
Palestinians hit streets to mark Nakba anniversary






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 