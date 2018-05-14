11:47, 14 May 2018 Monday

Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as "the capital of Israel" will take concrete form on Monday, when the U.S. Embassy is moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem with a ceremony.

Jerusalem, the heart of Palestine and the Palestinian cause, is bracing for one of the hardest days in its history.

Thus, Israel's illegitimate and inhumane efforts to Judaize Jerusalem will move to a whole new level.

The Tel Aviv administration hopes to find an opportunity to gain "international legitimacy" in the occupied city following the embassy’s move. Trump will give a speech via teleconferencing on Monday, the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel, which Palestinians call the “Nakba” (Catastrophe).

Most of Jerusalem’s streets are already covered with signs with such sayings as "Zionist Trump." Signs marking the new U.S. Jerusalem Embassy were placed by Nir Barkat, the Israeli mayor of the city.

While Israelis enjoy Monday as if it were a festival, Palestinians will face it with great disappointment, which they will show through peaceful demonstrations.

Jerusalem, a sacred site for Muslims where the Prophet Muhammad's night journey began, has been through turmoil since the end of Ottoman rule in 1917.

After the occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967, Israel has been working hard to Judaize the city. In addition to its meaning for Muslims, East Jerusalem is also home to sacred Christian and Jewish sites.

In 1980 Israel declared both East and West Jerusalem "Israel's united capital". The U.S. is the first country to recognize this, thanks to Trump.

In response to the U.S. move, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) last December met in Istanbul and declared that "East Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine".