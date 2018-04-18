US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal would start a problematic period in the region.

Speaking to the BBC’s HARDTalk program that was aired Monday morning, Erdogan said he did not find the latest decision by the U.S. administration to withdraw from the deal as correct.

“Continuity between states is fundamental, especially the agreements are the assurance of the international continuity,” he said.

Erdogan said a joint action plan was formed after the agreement was signed between Iran and five other countries, as well as the U.S. and that action plan, must be protected.

He also described the step taken by former President Barrack Obama and Iran to clinch the nuclear deal as a positive peace step.

About whether the U.S. would start a new arms race in the region following its decision on the Iran deal, the Turkish president said: “The U.S. has sent 5,000 trucks of weapons to Syria.

“[They] have sent 2,000 cargo planes of weapons.

“Why did those arms come here? A race of armament by the U.S. continued anyway at the moment and this means that the U.S. ignores 20 sensitivities in [this] armament race.

“As we do not find this step correct, of course, it creates disappointment with us.”

Erdogan said he favors peace.

“We are in favor of peace in the region. We find all steps threatening peace dangerous. It is not acceptable for us to approve this approach, which is threatening peace in the region.”