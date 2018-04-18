Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:48, 14 May 2018 Monday
Turkey
11:50, 14 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct

Turkish president tells BBC: We are in favor of peace in the region. We find all steps threatening peace dangerous

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal would start a problematic period in the region. 

Speaking to the BBC’s HARDTalk program that was aired Monday morning, Erdogan said he did not find the latest decision by the U.S. administration to withdraw from the deal as correct.

“Continuity between states is fundamental, especially the agreements are the assurance of the international continuity,” he said.

Erdogan said a joint action plan was formed after the agreement was signed between Iran and five other countries, as well as the U.S. and that action plan, must be protected.

He also described the step taken by former President Barrack Obama and Iran to clinch the nuclear deal as a positive peace step.

About whether the U.S. would start a new arms race in the region following its decision on the Iran deal, the Turkish president said: “The U.S. has sent 5,000 trucks of weapons to Syria.

“[They] have sent 2,000 cargo planes of weapons.

“Why did those arms come here? A race of armament by the U.S. continued anyway at the moment and this means that the U.S. ignores 20 sensitivities in [this] armament race.

“As we do not find this step correct, of course, it creates disappointment with us.”

Erdogan said he favors peace.

“We are in favor of peace in the region. We find all steps threatening peace dangerous. It is not acceptable for us to approve this approach, which is threatening peace in the region.”

 



Related iran US Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct

Turkish president tells BBC: We are in favor of peace in the region. We find all steps threatening peace dangerous
Over 20 terrorists neutralized across Turkey
Over 20 terrorists neutralized across Turkey

Interior Ministry says 1 terrorist was killed, 14 were captured, 9 surrendered to authorities
Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain
Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain

Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses strong friendship, trade ties with UK, praising its solidarity in wake of defeated 2016 coup  
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies

At least 49 Gazans have been killed and hundreds injured by Israel since late March
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election

Germany will host highest number of polling stations
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia

String of bombings in 3 churches leave at least 9 dead
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK

Turkish president leaves for UK to attend 7th Tatli Dil Forum in London
Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society
Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society

Mothers first voice, first love, first compassion and first mercy, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya says
Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey
Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey

Senior FETO member and his wife arrested in Izmir province, says police source
Mothers shape solidarity the future
Mothers shape solidarity, the future

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues special message marking Sunday's Mother's Day celebrations
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move

Turkey will continue to defend Palestinians, even if all other countries choose to remain silent, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Turkey's Aselsan Jordan's JoSecure ink defense deal
Turkey's Aselsan, Jordan's JoSecure ink defense deal

Turkey's leading defense systems producer signs memorandum of understanding in Jordan
Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM on election win
Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM on election win

Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as 7th prime minister of Malaysia
Izetbegovic Erdogan long-awaited mentor for Muslims
Izetbegovic: Erdogan long-awaited mentor for Muslims

West is disturbed by man who carries out economic development, deals with refugees and terror, says Bakir Izetbegovic
Arab journalists see Turkey's early polls important
Arab journalists see Turkey's early polls ‘important’

Early presidential, parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled to take place on June 24
2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case
2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case

Istanbul court also orders travel ban for Ali Bulac and Mehmet Ozdemir, former columnists for now defunct Zaman newspaper

News

Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain
Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain

Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK

Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM on election win
Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM on election win

Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby, credit agencies
Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby credit agencies

Erdogan’s UK visit to boost ties, says British envoy
Erdogan s UK visit to boost ties says British envoy

Erdogan’s party to reveal election candidates on May 25
Erdogan s party to reveal election candidates on May 25

Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear deal
Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear

Iran: 8 ISIL members get death penalty
Iran 8 ISIL members get death penalty

Iran minister on diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal
Iran minister on diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal

EU countries to convene with Iran on nuclear deal
EU countries to convene with Iran on nuclear deal

US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

Merkel reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal
Merkel reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal

US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes
US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes

US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US

US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying

US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 