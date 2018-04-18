US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking to the BBC’s HARDTalk program that was aired Monday morning, Erdogan said he did not find the latest decision by the U.S. administration to withdraw from the deal as correct.
“Continuity between states is fundamental, especially the agreements are the assurance of the international continuity,” he said.
Erdogan said a joint action plan was formed after the agreement was signed between Iran and five other countries, as well as the U.S. and that action plan, must be protected.
He also described the step taken by former President Barrack Obama and Iran to clinch the nuclear deal as a positive peace step.
About whether the U.S. would start a new arms race in the region following its decision on the Iran deal, the Turkish president said: “The U.S. has sent 5,000 trucks of weapons to Syria.
“[They] have sent 2,000 cargo planes of weapons.
“Why did those arms come here? A race of armament by the U.S. continued anyway at the moment and this means that the U.S. ignores 20 sensitivities in [this] armament race.
“As we do not find this step correct, of course, it creates disappointment with us.”
Erdogan said he favors peace.
“We are in favor of peace in the region. We find all steps threatening peace dangerous. It is not acceptable for us to approve this approach, which is threatening peace in the region.”
Turkish president tells BBC: We are in favor of peace in the region. We find all steps threatening peace dangerous
Interior Ministry says 1 terrorist was killed, 14 were captured, 9 surrendered to authorities
Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses strong friendship, trade ties with UK, praising its solidarity in wake of defeated 2016 coup
At least 49 Gazans have been killed and hundreds injured by Israel since late March
Germany will host highest number of polling stations
Turkish president leaves for UK to attend 7th Tatli Dil Forum in London
Mothers first voice, first love, first compassion and first mercy, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya says
Senior FETO member and his wife arrested in Izmir province, says police source
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues special message marking Sunday's Mother's Day celebrations
Turkey will continue to defend Palestinians, even if all other countries choose to remain silent, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Turkey's leading defense systems producer signs memorandum of understanding in Jordan
Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as 7th prime minister of Malaysia
West is disturbed by man who carries out economic development, deals with refugees and terror, says Bakir Izetbegovic
Early presidential, parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled to take place on June 24
Istanbul court also orders travel ban for Ali Bulac and Mehmet Ozdemir, former columnists for now defunct Zaman newspaper