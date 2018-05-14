43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 43 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured on Monday by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation rallies in the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry.
“The death toll rose to 43 killed and 1,700 others injured” by Israeli forces, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.
He said a minor was among those killed during the protests.
According to the spokesman, 11 Palestinians were “seriously injured” during the protests.
He said nine journalists and a medic were injured during the demonstrations.
Another Palestinian, Mosaab Abu Leila, 29, was shot dead east of Jabalia city in the northern Gaza Strip, he said.
Seven more Palestinian youths were killed by Israeli gunfire during rallies near Gaza border, the spokesman said.
Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border since early morning to take part in protests aimed to commemorate the Nakba anniversary and protest relocating the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The rallies will culminate on Tuesday, May 15, the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "the Catastrophe".
Since the rallies began on March 30, at least 49 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed and hundreds injured, according to Health Ministry figures.
Last week, the Israeli government said that rallies are a part of state of war and human rights laws are not applicable in such case.
What is Nakba?
The term "Nakba" ("catastrophe" in Arabic) conjures up memories of two pivotal events in Palestinian history: the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 and the expulsion of some 800,000 Palestinians from their ancestral homeland.
The word has not only come to symbolize the tragedy that befell Palestinians in 1948, but also of the trials and tribulations the people of Palestine continue to endure under Israel's decades-long occupation.
The Nakba is the story of a humanitarian tragedy: the forced displacement of some 800,000 Palestinians and the destruction of most of Palestine's political, economic and cultural heritage to make way for the self-proclaimed Jewish state.
Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41
Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire
Salim al-Jabouri also says election turnout fell short of desired level but vows not to let the voters down
ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy