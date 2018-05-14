Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:29, 15 May 2018 Tuesday
Palestine
Update: 16:25, 14 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 43 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured on Monday by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation rallies in the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry

“The death toll rose to 43 killed and 1,700 others injured” by Israeli forces, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement. 

He said a minor was among those killed during the protests. 

According to the spokesman, 11 Palestinians were “seriously injured” during the protests.

He said nine journalists and a medic were injured during the demonstrations. 

Another Palestinian, Mosaab Abu Leila, 29, was shot dead east of Jabalia city in the northern Gaza Strip, he said. 

Seven more Palestinian youths were killed by Israeli gunfire during rallies near Gaza border, the spokesman said. 

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border since early morning to take part in protests aimed to commemorate the Nakba anniversary and protest relocating the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. 

The rallies will culminate on Tuesday, May 15, the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "the Catastrophe". 

Since the rallies began on March 30, at least 49 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed and hundreds injured, according to Health Ministry figures. 

Last week, the Israeli government said that rallies are a part of state of war and human rights laws are not applicable in such case. 

What is Nakba?

The term "Nakba" ("catastrophe" in Arabic) conjures up memories of two pivotal events in Palestinian history: the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 and the expulsion of some 800,000 Palestinians from their ancestral homeland.

The word has not only come to symbolize the tragedy that befell Palestinians in 1948, but also of the trials and tribulations the people of Palestine continue to endure under Israel's decades-long occupation.

The Nakba is the story of a humanitarian tragedy: the forced displacement of some 800,000 Palestinians and the destruction of most of Palestine's political, economic and cultural heritage to make way for the self-proclaimed Jewish state.

 


Related Gaza Israel Palestine nakba70
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Sadr s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls

Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Israel uses drones for surveillance and carrying out attacks
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots

Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
Abadi s coalition leads Iraq polls
Abadi’s coalition leads Iraq polls

The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza

Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire
Iraqi parliament speaker objects to poll violations
Iraqi parliament speaker objects to poll violations

Salim al-Jabouri also says election turnout fell short of desired level but vows not to let the voters down
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq s Kirkuk
ISIL attacks kill 6 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns

Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary

Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy

News

Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid

Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation
Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation

Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza

Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary

Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Turkish FM blames Israel for ‘state terror’ in Gaza
Turkish FM blames Israel for state terror in Gaza

Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move

Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured

Turkey: US 'responsible' for Gaza massacre as Israel
Turkey US 'responsible' for Gaza massacre as Israel

Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 