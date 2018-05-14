43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

He said nine journalists and a medic were injured during the demonstrations.

According to the spokesman, 11 Palestinians were “seriously injured” during the protests.

He said a minor was among those killed during the protests.

“The death toll rose to 43 killed and 1,700 others injured ” by Israeli forces, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

At least 43 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured on Monday by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation rallies in the Gaza Strip , according to the Health Ministry .

Another Palestinian, Mosaab Abu Leila, 29, was shot dead east of Jabalia city in the northern Gaza Strip, he said.

Seven more Palestinian youths were killed by Israeli gunfire during rallies near Gaza border, the spokesman said.

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border since early morning to take part in protests aimed to commemorate the Nakba anniversary and protest relocating the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The rallies will culminate on Tuesday, May 15, the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "the Catastrophe".

Since the rallies began on March 30, at least 49 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed and hundreds injured, according to Health Ministry figures.

Last week, the Israeli government said that rallies are a part of state of war and human rights laws are not applicable in such case.

What is Nakba?

The term "Nakba" ("catastrophe" in Arabic) conjures up memories of two pivotal events in Palestinian history: the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 and the expulsion of some 800,000 Palestinians from their ancestral homeland.

The word has not only come to symbolize the tragedy that befell Palestinians in 1948, but also of the trials and tribulations the people of Palestine continue to endure under Israel's decades-long occupation.

The Nakba is the story of a humanitarian tragedy: the forced displacement of some 800,000 Palestinians and the destruction of most of Palestine's political, economic and cultural heritage to make way for the self-proclaimed Jewish state.